Ralph Fernandez of Ventura College recognized as 2017 VC Innovates Pathfinder

Santa Paula News

Ventura College Lead Faculty, Architecture, Ralph Fernandez was honored by VC Innovates as a 2017 VC Innovates Pathfinder of the Year honoree for his role in support of Career and Technical Education. Fernandez was one of 25 recognized at the organization’s annual award luncheon recently held at the Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo, CA. This esteemed local recognition celebrates talented leaders in education, business and community service who have made significant contributions in building pathways to employment for Ventura County students.

Fernandez has 28 years of experience teaching in the Architecture and Industrial Design Drafting programs at Ventura College. He works with VC Innovates – which partners with the Ventura County Office of Education and the Ventura County Community College District – in building and construction, linking high schools and employers with Ventura College. Fernandez is passionate about bringing his real-world experience in architecture to the classroom and helping students learn about the industry and potential career paths.

His leadership extends beyond the classroom, however. A conscious citizen, Fernandez remains active in the Santa Paula community where he served as a member of the City Council for eight years and as mayor for two. “We are proud of our collaboration with VC Innovates and support Professor Fernandez in his efforts to connect students with industry,” stated Ventura College President Greg Gillespie. “We congratulate him on this honor and commend him for his service to our students and the community.”