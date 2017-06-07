Recology donates to 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

June 07, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News

Checkmate: Ruben Zaragoza of Recology (right) presented a $2,000 check to July 4th Fireworks Spectacular Committee Co-Chair Al Guilin (middle) while Rotary Club President Carlos Juarez looked on at a recent Rotary meeting. The club acts as the fiscal agent for the annual free Fireworks Spectacular held at Harding Park and visible throughout most of the city. Donations can be mailed to Rotary, PO Box 809, Santa Paula, CA 93061 — be sure to specify that the donation is for the Fireworks Spectacular — or dropped into any donation can on merchant counters throughout Santa Paula. 





