Special Council meeting tonight about fire annexation finances to start at 5 p.m.
May 09, 2017
Santa Paula News
There will be a special meeting of the City Council tonight to receive an update of finances connected to the proposed annexation of the Santa Paula Fire Department to the Ventura County Fire Protection District.
The May 10 meeting will be held at City Hall, 970 E. Ventura St. starting at 5 p.m., not 6:30 p.m. as published in Wednesday'sSanta Paula Times.
It is not expected the meeting will be televised.