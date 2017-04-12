Arbor Exec. Homes: Meeting held on new development at Sparkuhl Ranch

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The developers of Arbor Executive Homes met with about 70 area residents Thursday to discuss an upcoming residential project that will place 19 single-family homes behind existing residences.

The Arbor development, the former Sparkuhl Ranch located behind Cliff Drive and accessible via Forest Drive, was first approved in 2005. Late last year the project was brought back to the Planning Commission for a permit extension.

The at-times heated April 6 meeting brought questions about grading, traffic, pollution, noise and flooding, among other issues raised during the gathering held at the Community Center.

Ruth Mansi and her brother Matt Mansi of the family-owned Aldersgate

Investment Co. were questioned during the open meeting that included renderings of most of the new homes that will be eight different designs.

The property is just shy of 12 acres and is being targeted for 19 executive homes with a price now estimated to start in the low $700,000s. The 2,600 to 3,500 square foot homes, most on approximately half-acre lots, will not be in a gated community with the property open to the public. There will be a small park of approximately half-an acre.

Natural landscaping will be retained as much as possible on the property, located near Santa Paula Creek.

“All the homes that back Cliff Drive are one-story,” so Ruth said no views would be obstructed.

During construction rock will be crushed on site and 500 to 600 loads will be hauled over county property with permission from the Ventura County Watershed District.

“We’re excited to have that,” permit noted Ruth.

The General Plan anticipated the traffic impacts from the project and other infill development, as well as from Limoneira East Area 1.

The state and the city will be regulating various aspects of the plan.

Although there will be no streetlights in the development the city does mandate sidewalks.

There were numerous questions following the presentation by the Mansis’ including whether or not there will be a Home Owners Association — unknown at this time — and odor impacts from the SPHS FFA Farm.

The proximity of the farm said Matt would be disclosed to buyers.

When questioned about rock crushing Ruth said the approximate tonnage is estimated at about 600 cubic tons; construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rock said Matt would be used on site in landscaped and other areas including for some walls.

Dirt will be imported for the job but not at any amount that would not make the project profitable; hauling will take place on county property but other hauling needs will be on city streets and dust will be controlled with a water truck.