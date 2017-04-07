Cardinals welcome WASC to SPHS

Santa Paula News

Members of the WASC (Western Association of Schools and Colleges) Visiting Committee visited Santa Paula High School March 26-29, 2017. WASC is responsible for evaluating and assuring the quality of educational institutions and programs in the western region. WASC accreditation is a process schools use to monitor student learning and set school improvement goals. Schools assess their program and the impact on student learning with respect to WASC criteria and other accreditation factors. According to the WASC website, every six years, accredited schools conduct a self-study and host a self-study visit. The self-study process culminates in the refinement of a schoolwide action plan. Throughout the accreditation cycle, schools are expected to address the schoolwide action plan and demonstrate evidence of acceptable student achievement and school improvement. In 2011, SPHS received a six year term with a one day mid-term review. The schedule this year included a meet and greet with parents, students, SPUSD Governing Board, and District administrators as well as gathering data, class observations, and participating in focus groups.