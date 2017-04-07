Mother Nature threatens to put kibosh on Cruise Nite, Succulent Sale a go

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Mother Nature may threaten to put the kibosh on at least one weekend event and make for a soggy second one with a forecast of rain Friday lingering possibly into Saturday.

So far, the timing of the forecast does not seem like it will rain out the 2017 inaugural edition of the famed Cruise Nite, Ventura County’s original car show held in historic Downtown Santa Paula.

Hundreds of cars start to line up early for Cruise Nite, which closes East Main Street from 10th to 7th streets so hundreds of pre-1975 vehicles can be displayed. Even side streets are closed for more parking room.

Scheduled to play rock and roll for the 19th inaugural Cruise Nite is a favorite band, Johnny & The Love Handles.

“I’ve been watching those weather reports,” said Santa Paula Police Commander Ish Cordero said Wednesday afternoon. “They’re forecasting rain here late Friday and into Saturday morning, so it looks like we’re safe. We’ve only been rained out once before, so I’ll keep watching those weather stations,” and check on the potential storm on a regular basis.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy Thursday, rain late Friday evening with some more wet weather into Saturday morning when it might bump up against the Succulent Sale benefitting America in Bloom Santa Paula and Future Farmers of America.

But skies are supposed to clear early and bring sunshine including over Red Hot Foods/Santa Paula Salsa Co., 820 Railroad Ave. where the sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And that’s rain or shine, according to AIB President Gary Nasalroad although he’s betting the former won’t appear Saturday.