7th Annual National Day of Prayer in Santa Paula will be observed on Thursday, May 4, 2017 pm

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The 17th Annual National Day of Prayer in Santa Paula will be observed on Thursday, May 4, 2017 pm, at Chapel of the Angels in Santa Paula. Pastor Roger Cervantes from Living Waters will host the event and lead other pastors in prayer. Worship music will be provided by the worship team.

Our theme this year is For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us... Forgive Us...Heal Us! Taken from Daniel 9:19, which says, “O Lord, Listen! O Lord, Forgive! O Lord, Hear and Act! For Your Sake, O My God...”.

National Day of Prayer calls on all people of different faiths in the United States to pray for the nation and its leaders. It is held on the first Thursday of May each year. This particular event is held in the Judeo-Christian tradition.

?In 1775 the Continental Congress allocated a time for prayer in forming a new nation. Over the years, there have been calls for a day of prayer, including from President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law in the United States. President Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer.

The National Prayer Committee was formed in the United States in 1972. It went on to create the National Day of Prayer Task Force, with the intended purpose of coordinating events for the National Day of Prayer. According to the Legal Information Institute, the President shall issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals.