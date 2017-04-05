HR Director selected as Classified Educational Leader of the Year

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Tommie Sanchez-Reyes, Director of Human Resources for Classified Employees for the Santa Paula Unified School District, was selected as Classified Educational Leader of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators — the largest umbrella organization for school leaders in the United States.

This award, among other categories, recognizes outstanding performance and achievement by individual administrators, classified managers or confidential employees.

“I am honored to be selected and recognized among my colleagues as the Classified Educational Leader for the Ventura ACSA Region 13,” said Sanchez-Reyes. She has worked for the District since March 1988. Sanchez-Reyes started as a Personnel Assistant then later became a Personnel Specialist before being selected as the HR Director on November 1, 1996.

“To be included among the past recipients of this award is a recognition that I will treasure,” said Sanchez-Reyes.