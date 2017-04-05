|
Tommie Sanchez-Reyes
HR Director selected as Classified Educational Leader of the Year
April 05, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Tommie Sanchez-Reyes, Director of Human Resources for Classified Employees for the Santa Paula Unified School District, was selected as Classified Educational Leader of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators — the largest umbrella organization for school leaders in the United States.
This award, among other categories, recognizes outstanding performance and achievement by individual administrators, classified managers or confidential employees.
“I am honored to be selected and recognized among my colleagues as the Classified Educational Leader for the Ventura ACSA Region 13,” said Sanchez-Reyes. She has worked for the District since March 1988. Sanchez-Reyes started as a Personnel Assistant then later became a Personnel Specialist before being selected as the HR Director on November 1, 1996.
“To be included among the past recipients of this award is a recognition that I will treasure,” said Sanchez-Reyes.
The award is for the North Ventura Charter and Region 13 that is comprised of Ventura Unified School District, Fillmore School District, Ojai School District, and Santa Paula Unified School District.
Since its founding in 1971, the Association of California School Administrators has played a significant role in steering the course for improvements and progress in public education and school administration. ACSA has been a leader in maximizing education funding and ensuring local spending flexibility, as well as developing rigorous academic standards, 21st century learning and improving efforts to close the achievement gap.