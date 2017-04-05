Best of Show: ‘Made for Shade’ shines at 80th SPSA Arts Show

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

“Made for Shade” by Ray Harding shined as the Best of Show winner, sponsered by Santa Paula Chevrolet, at the 80th Annual Santa Paula Society of the Arts Art & Photography Exhibit. The work also garnered the top prize in the Jury of Your Peers for Mixed Media & Graphics and 2nd in People’s Choice.

The latest edition of the show, founded in 1937 and the oldest such juried competition in the state, drew art lovers as well as artists to its rewards’ reception held March 18 at Blanchard Community Library, filled with hundreds of entries from the western states.

Thousands of dollars in prizes were awarded to the top winners in each category.

Works in Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor, Photography, Mixed Media and Pastels as well as Photography were judged by the public for the People’s Choice — Pat Johnson Memorial Award, a professional panel of jurors for the Founder’s/Limoneira Award and the artists’ themselves, a hallmark of the acclaimed show that picked the top works for the Jury of Your Peers – Douglas Shively Award of Excellence.

Judges for the show were acclaimed artists Sherry Loehr and Gayle Childress (Oils/Acrylics, W/C, Mixed Media/Graphics and Pastels), Christopher Zsarnay (Photography) and Rex Kochel (Juror).

SPSA President Virginia Gunderson said the show had 256 works this year, including 92 oils.

“We got more oils this year, only 42 watercolors and 36 graphics,” as well as other category works.

The number of Mixed Media & Graphics, said Gunderson “Was amazing, a big category that has become increasingly popular,” partially due to the continuing rise in the use of computers to create art.

As guitarist Barry Cooper played Mike Cossid was busy running down raffle tickets for the array of prizes donated by generous merchants.

Longtime Show Chairman Gerald Zwers spoke of the founding of the show and its meaning locally.

In 1937, local banker, rancher and artist Douglas Shively convinced the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce to sponsor an art competition, which that year became the annual Santa Paula Art Show.

Joining Shively was Jessie Arms Botke and Cornelis Botke. Jessie became one of the most extraordinary decorative painters of the 20th Century; her husband was known primarily as an etcher and a block printer but was also a painter of note.

“Their works are museum quality and appear in museums, they’re very collectible,” said Zwers.

Offering, “purchase prizes,” the first art show attracted regionally and nationally recognized artists. For decades, each year the Chamber of Commerce purchased the show’s winning artworks and presented them to the city, or they were acquired by local families and presented as memorials to various city institutions including schools, the library and later the hospital.

Zwers noted that the SPSA “puts its heart and soul into each annual show to make sure it is great,” and he also noted the contributions of Gunderson — a noted artist and Shively’s niece — with a bouquet of flowers.

“The show is a wonderful event with a long history in Santa Paula,” said Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi, who noted she “hopefully sees the day,” that more purchases are added to the Santa Paula Collection that the art museum was founded for.

That collection of more than 400 paintings, said Zwers, is “The most wonderful in Ventura County by far.”

Don Tello, branch president of Santa Paula Community Bank, the corporate sponsor of the Jury of Your Peers – Douglas Shively Award, said the art show reception for artists and the public “Is a special day for me.