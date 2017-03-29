Council: Speakers note Valley Express has miles to go to improve

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Valley Express has miles to go to improve the City Council was told at the March 20 meeting, where riders said the public transit has not lived up to their expectations.

In an unusual move, the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) held the Unmet Transit Needs meeting during the council session with Martin Erickson, the public transit director, representing VCTC.

Valley Express is the river valley’s first fixed bus route; it was introduced two years ago. The new system was meant to take stress off Dial a Ride service for those just wanting to get around town or meet the freeway flyer connection to travel to Ventura and beyond while conserving Dial a Ride for more specialized needs.

Erickson presented an outline of the Unmet Transit Needs hearing process and its relation to funding issues.

The process also includes online surveys that are continuing by visiting www.goventura.org

Reporting will be finalized in April and hearings before advisory committees held leading up to decision-making on releasing funding.

Valley Express users took to the microphone during public comment noting their dissatisfaction with the system, which operations under a Joint Powers Agency made up of Santa Paula, Fillmore and the County of Ventura representing Piru.

Rose Maria Garcia said her problems with Valley Express include inadequate bus stops and shelters, late shuttles or those that breeze by riders as well as mix-ups with passes. Dial a Ride, she noted, seems to be overwhelmed with long wait times.

Richard Rudman said a transit hub was not planned in East Area 1 a.k.a. the Harvest at Limoneira, a “serious oversight” in planning.

VCTC Citizen Commissioner Jim White said it is vital to get information to those that are “transit dependent” so needs can be determined.

Other speakers said the shuttles are hard for the handicapped to use and that Valley Express drivers knew nothing about the Unmet Transit Needs meeting.

Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi, a VCTC Commissioner who was the executive director of VCTC for 17 years before she retired, read a letter from Santa Paula’s VCTC Citizens Advisory Committee Member Joseph Alexander, who was unable to make the meeting.

Alexander wrote that he was unable to secure Dial a Ride service in a timely manner on 77 different occasions.

“Recently, I needed rides to the urgent care and Emergency Room,” transportation, Alexander wrote, that he would have to wait hours for through Dial a Ride.

“With no taxis in Santa Paula,” and believing in both cases “ambulances were unwarranted” Alexander wrote he did not want to bother his friends and take them from their work to provide transportation for him.