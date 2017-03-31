Special Council meeting today to interview City Manager candidates

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The City Council will hold a special meeting Friday to interview candidates for the City Manager’s position, as well as to appoint an interim City Manager.

The March 31 meeting will start at 8 a.m. in the City Hall Administration Conference Room; public comment will be heard before the council adjourns to the closed session.

The council will also appoint an interim City Manager to take the place of Jaime Fontes, whose last day with the city is April 15.

Fontes announced he was retiring from the corner office late last year; hired in late 2009, he started with the city in February 2010.