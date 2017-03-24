Isbell Middle School student struck by vehicle Monday

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

An Isbell Middle School student suffered laceration injuries when a vehicle struck him on his way home from the campus Monday afternoon.

The unidentified student was walking in the crosswalk near the intersection of East Harvard Boulevard and 4th Street about 2:40 p.m. when he was struck by the vehicle.

Santa Paula Fire EMTs and ambulance paramedics treated the boy on scene before he was taken to Santa Paula Hospital, where he was treated for numerous lacerations.

He did not appear to suffer any life-threatening injuries in the March 20 collision.

The driver stopped at the scene and was cooperative with Santa Paula Police; the incident remains under investigation.

A report on the incident has not been completed, according to a SPPD spokesman.