SPPD: Midday pursuit results from love triangle vandalism, shooting

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A dramatic midday pursuit through the historic Downtown turned heads following a shooting on East Main Street, an incident that resulted in the arrest of two men involved in a love triangle.

According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, officers responded to the March 20 incident about 1:07 p.m. to the report of shots fired to the rear of a business in the 600 block of East Main Street.

While speaking to witnesses, officers observed a grey sedan exiting a business at a high rate of speed with, noted Madison, “Complete disregard to public safety.”

An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle as it traveled eastbound on Main Street but the driver of the vehicle would not pull over.

Madison said a pursuit was initiated that included SPPD patrol cars and a motorcycle officer and the driver finally yielded and stopped at the intersection of 10th and Main streets.

The driver, Xavier Servin, 19, of Santa Paula, was taken into custody without further incident.

During the pursuit witnesses reported a subject, “who matched the description of the subject who fled from the rear of the business on Main Street, was attempting to hide behind houses also in the 600 block of E. Main Street.”

That subject, later identified as 21-year-old Emiliano Castillo, of Santa Paula, was taken into custody without incident.

Madison said a search of the area where Castillo was reported to be was conducted and a loaded 9mm pistol was recovered.