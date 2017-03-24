|
Santa Paula Police recovered a loaded 9mm pistol near where they found Castillo, a weapon allegedly used to fire on Servin in an incident related to a love triangle. Above SPPD officers search a car that may have been involved in the shooting.
SPPD: Midday pursuit results from love triangle vandalism, shooting
March 24, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
A dramatic midday pursuit through the historic Downtown turned heads following a shooting on East Main Street, an incident that resulted in the arrest of two men involved in a love triangle.
According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, officers responded to the March 20 incident about 1:07 p.m. to the report of shots fired to the rear of a business in the 600 block of East Main Street.
While speaking to witnesses, officers observed a grey sedan exiting a business at a high rate of speed with, noted Madison, “Complete disregard to public safety.”
An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle as it traveled eastbound on Main Street but the driver of the vehicle would not pull over.
Madison said a pursuit was initiated that included SPPD patrol cars and a motorcycle officer and the driver finally yielded and stopped at the intersection of 10th and Main streets.
The driver, Xavier Servin, 19, of Santa Paula, was taken into custody without further incident.
During the pursuit witnesses reported a subject, “who matched the description of the subject who fled from the rear of the business on Main Street, was attempting to hide behind houses also in the 600 block of E. Main Street.”
That subject, later identified as 21-year-old Emiliano Castillo, of Santa Paula, was taken into custody without incident.
Madison said a search of the area where Castillo was reported to be was conducted and a loaded 9mm pistol was recovered.
Through investigation it was determined that Servin was distraught over a recent break-up with his girlfriend and vandalized her vehicle parked to the rear of a business in the 600 block of E. Main Street. Servin broke both front and rear windshields as well as the digital display in the center dashboard causing over $1,000 worth of damage.
Castillo, the current boyfriend of the woman whose car was being vandalized, confronted Servin and began shooting at him.
Servin, noted Madison, was the only subject injured in the incident “receiving lacerations on his forearms, more than likely from punching the windows.”
Both subjects were transported to Santa Paula Police Department for processing and later transported to Ventura County Main Jail. Castillo was arrested for attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and destruction of evidence and is being held on $510,000 bail. Servin was arrested for felony evading and felony vandalism and is being held on $55,000 bail.
Police, said Madison, are familiar with both subjects who belong to separate gangs. But he stressed, the incident was personal and not gang-related.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Detective Randy Haumann at (805) 525-447 x 211 or at rhaumann@spcity.org