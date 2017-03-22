Students celebrate birthdate of Dr. Seuss with reading by Police Chief

Santa Paula News

“Today you are you! That is truer than true! There is no one alive who is you-er than you!” wrote Dr. Seuss. Blanchard Elementary School students were in for a treat when Santa Paula Police Chief Steve McLean read a Dr. Seuss book to celebrate the birthdate of the most famous of children’s authors. McLean also gave the students some safety tips. Seuss’ books were read across the nation on March 2, the actual birthdate of Theodor Seuss Geisel, an American writer, cartoonist, animator, book publisher, and artist best known for authoring his array of children’s books under the pen name Dr. Seuss. Born in 1904, Seuss died September 24, 1991 in La Jolla.