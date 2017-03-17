Tink: Dog visits longtime owner White at Vista Cove after separation

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Many Santa Paulans remember Adalgis White, who for decades owned and operated Mode O’ Day on East Main Street, its storefront a throwback of funky fun fashions including a wide array of brightly colored muu muus that dominated the display window.

One that will never forget 95-year-old White is her dog Tink, whom White was reunited with Thursday after a dozen years of being best friends.

Now a resident of Vista Cove, White met Tink’s foster mother as well as the representatives of SPARC that helped the fluffy, longhaired, 9-pound Pomeranian/papillon mix find a home after White became ill about six months ago.

White first was hospitalized, then her daughter stricken; she told emergency responders she would not go until they promised that Tink, who moves slowly due to arthritis, was taken to the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center (SPARC).

There Tink stayed, that is until the day Susan Brosius of Camarillo came in with her sister who wanted to foster a dog. Both women wound up taking dogs home after Brosius met Tink.

White was delighted to see Tink, already a red-letter day because her granddaughter, Theresa Ramirez, now a resident of Georgia and accompanied by her wife, was also a visitor.

“When she saw the dog she gave a big smile,” said Ramirez of her grandmother, who had celebrated her 95th birthday just the day before.

Tink was all decked out in the finest doggie wear, a purple faux flower on her collar and a matching purple leash. Brosius, who was wearing purple and pinks, said she formerly had owned only cats for more than two decades but could not resist becoming Tink’s foster for life after they met at SPARC.

“I had started researching,” about dog ownership before she met Tink but Brosius said once she heard the canine’s story she felt their pairing was meant to be.

“Tink has a heart murmur, and so do I,” Brosius said. “She has sleep apnea, and so do I,” but the dog snores.

Brosius was told Tink had survived being struck by a car, and “I was hit by a car once! And, when I brought Tink home, my neighbor pointed out that we’re both blondes! When they put Tink in my arms at SPARC, I knew that was it.”