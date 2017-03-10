SPFD: Carbon monoxide detector did its job at Downtown area apartment

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A carbon monoxide detector did its job at a Downtown area apartment complex where a small fire in a parking structure was doused Monday.

According to Santa Paula Assistant Fire Chief Luis Espinosa, the March 6 incident was reported at 10:22 a.m.

A 911 caller reported that a carbon monoxide detector had gone off at the apartment complex, located at 214 S. Mill St., accompanied by the odor of smoke.

Espinosa said, “Upon arrival, Engine 81 reported smoke coming from the garage area and upgraded the call to a structure fire,” and summoned mutual aid from Ventura County and Ventura City Fire departments.

Firefighters found a small fire burning within the wall interior of the garage, which Espinosa said was “immediately extinguished…”

As there was no “obvious ignition source found,” a Fire Investigator was requested.

Espinosa said it was determined that the fire was caused by a “long process of wood deterioration,” known formally as pyrolysis.

A possible electrical charge of metal within the space was also suspected.

The building owner was advised to contact an electrician to have the wiring examined. Santa Paula Building & Safety also responded to the scene.

Espinosa said damage to the structure was estimated at about $5,000.

And, he noted, “The detection device was instrumental in alerting the occupants,” to the emergency.