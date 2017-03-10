No walk in the park as City Council discusses amenities for Harvest complex

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

It was no walk in the park when the City Council grappled with recommendations made by the Recreation Commission regarding the new complex at the Harvest at Limoneira.

The council discussed the issue at the March 6 meeting attended by Recreation Commissioners and where members of the public addressed the issues.

Recreation Director Ed Mount told the council that the community and the commission have been discussing the amenities that would be at the new 37-acre park since last year. Fourteen acres are “passive” parkland while the balance is geared to sports and other activities.

Harvest developer Limoneira-Lewis is providing $6 million for park development; an additional $5 million became available in lieu of a civic center complex that had been slated for the area.

The Harvest at Limoneira will have 1,500 homes, commercial and retail as well as a clubhouse, gymnasium and pool for development residents who will pay fees for private use.

The 37-acre park will be open to all users.

The community responded to visual concepts and surveys at meetings held in September; Mount said the public was also provided with construction and maintenance costs as well as the city’s Master Park Plan created about a decade ago and based on amenity deficiencies.

In all, 207 participants either attended meetings and gave input or completed questionnaires regarding the new park.

The Recreation Commission was then charged to come up with a park plan and added amenities, a duty that Mount said they took seriously.

“We have four out of the five commissioners here this evening,” he told the council. “The only one not able to make it tonight is Commission Chair Karen Berry, who is ill.”

Mount said commissioners studied the costs, maintenance and projected use as well as benefit to youth, families and seniors.

The basic park would have three soccer/football fields with lights, a $954,905 expenditure; a softball field with lights at $481,898; three basketball courts with lights for $263,670; two barbecue pavilions costing $224,500; a horseshoe pit for $36,400; two restroom facilities totaling $390,000; a $30,000 maintenance shed; two trash enclosures at $40,000 and two parking lots at $520,000. Trees, planters, walkways, turf and trash cans and other miscellaneous items would total $2,946,045.

The initial list totals $5,997,418 Mount told the council, “Pretty close to the $6 million.”

The commission’s first priority for additional amenities is an amphitheater seating 275 at a cost of $988,075.

The fifth priority with the commission that had ranked top with the public is a swimming pool; a Junior Olympic sized pool would cost about $1,220,000 to build but is expensive to maintain and staff.

Other priorities included the additional of four tennis courts with lights ($702,000) as well as a tot-lot, additional softball field with lights, more restrooms and barbecue pavilions and an extra storage shed.

The amphitheater said Mount could be the scene of concerts, special events, movies in the park and other public assembly activities.

An additional softball field would offer more play space for baseball loving Santa Paulans.

Mount said the Junior Olympic pool, although the top amenity picked by the public, has financing challenges: He checked other agencies with pools and found “They usually have 38 to 50 percent deficit,” in revenue causing dipping into the General Fund. Fillmore, he added, reported the pool costs them $100,000 a year to subsidize.

The developers would like to move forward as soon as possible to start the design phase said Mount so construction would start next year with a completion by February 2020.

Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi asked if the Santa Paula Unified School District was in any discussions for joint use agreements.

“That wasn’t brought up,” said Mount who noted the school district is probably waiting to see the final park plan.

“From what I’ve seen, it looks like woefully inadequate parking,” said Gherardi.