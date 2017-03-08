SPPD: Man arrested for array of charges after report of domestic abuse

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Police responded to a reported domestic dispute last week that led to the arrest of a man for suspicion of drug charges.

According to Senior Officer Matt Alonzo, the March 1 incident began when SPPD Officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute located to the rear of a commercial building in the 800 block of West Telegraph Road.

“Upon arrival,” said Alonzo, “officers located a male,” identified as Eduardo Lopez, 22, of Santa Paula, “pushing a woman and screaming at her. Officers conducted an investigation and the woman was found to be Lopez’s girlfriend who was not injured.”

When searched by police Lopez was allegedly found to have “A large quantity of methamphetamine,” in the rear pocket of his pants.

“Also located on the ground next to Lopez was his hat,” that noted Alonzo, inside police allegedly located “two more plastic bags containing a large quantity of methamphetamine.”

The total weight of the methamphetamine located was 1 ounce and 10 grams. Lopez was additionally found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest for the charge of petty theft.

Police arrested Lopez and the backpack he was in possession of was searched.

Alonzo said SPPD officers located burglary tools that consisted of a pair of bolt cutters and two screwdrivers, one that had been modified.