Eduardo Lopez, 22, of Santa Paula, was arrested last week on suspicion of various crimes including domestic abuse and drug charges.
SPPD: Man arrested for array of charges after report of domestic abuse
March 08, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Santa Paula Police responded to a reported domestic dispute last week that led to the arrest of a man for suspicion of drug charges.
According to Senior Officer Matt Alonzo, the March 1 incident began when SPPD Officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute located to the rear of a commercial building in the 800 block of West Telegraph Road.
“Upon arrival,” said Alonzo, “officers located a male,” identified as Eduardo Lopez, 22, of Santa Paula, “pushing a woman and screaming at her. Officers conducted an investigation and the woman was found to be Lopez’s girlfriend who was not injured.”
When searched by police Lopez was allegedly found to have “A large quantity of methamphetamine,” in the rear pocket of his pants.
“Also located on the ground next to Lopez was his hat,” that noted Alonzo, inside police allegedly located “two more plastic bags containing a large quantity of methamphetamine.”
The total weight of the methamphetamine located was 1 ounce and 10 grams. Lopez was additionally found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest for the charge of petty theft.
Police arrested Lopez and the backpack he was in possession of was searched.
Alonzo said SPPD officers located burglary tools that consisted of a pair of bolt cutters and two screwdrivers, one that had been modified.
“It was no longer used for the purpose of a screwdriver,” said Alonzo. “It had been modified and flattened to be used as a key, commonly referred to as a ‘shaved key.’ ”
Lopez was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of burglary tools, and the outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
“He was all over the place,” SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison said of the allegations against Lopez.
But, “He’s not known to police here, I don’t recognize the name and absolutely nobody,” at the SPPD knew Lopez. “That was our first contact with him…maybe he lives outside of town,” in the unincorporated area of the city.
After being processed at the Santa Paula Police Department, Lopez was transported to the Ventura County Main Jail where he is being held on $52,500.00 bail.