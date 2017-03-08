State of the City is good Mayor Crosswhite tells Chamber awards’ crowd

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The State of the City is good Mayor Jenny Crosswhite told the crowd at the annual Celebrate Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce dinner honoring an array of citizens and businesses.

New Chamber Board Chair Marilyn Appleby also thanked Zahid Shah, who served two terms leading the business-centric chamber for his past leadership.

Held March 1 at the Community Center, the awards dinner also featured honors given to Citizen of the Year Harold Edwards, Sam Edwards Lifetime Achievement Award winners Dianne and Dudley Davis, Community Service Award recipients Elvia Hernandez and Carlos Juarez, Non-Profit of the Year Blanchard Community Library, Business Beautification Award — Santa Paula Orthodontics Jared T. Lee, DDS MS, Small Business of the Year Red Hot Foods/Santa Paula Salas Co. Burma and Butch Baselice and Large Business of the Year Bank of the Sierra.

During Crosswhite’s unique address she urged Santa Paulans to work together for a better city and a brighter future. She skipped the usual slideshow and rather made sure a detailed hardcopy update on city doings was distributed to the guests.

She noted the “official groundbreaking” of Harvest at Limoneira is “coming soon” and reminded the crowd that the new development won’t only have housing. Jobs, said Crosswhite, will be provided through commercial and light industry that will be built in East Area 2 across Highway 126 from the Harvest, and elsewhere in Santa Paula.

“Thank you for all coming out tonight, I want to thank my colleagues, staff, chamber, nonprofits and community leaders who came out to celebrate with us what is great and good and wonderful in Santa Paula.”

Crosswhite said in spite of potholes that plaque the streets and the rain that delayed repair work.

“Look around the room, look at the people surrounding you.” Santa Paula is, “as John Procter said,” interpreting the SP on South Mountain, “a special place for special people. We’ve seen this time and time again,” with the reopening of the Rotary Club Pumpkin Patch and the closing concerts of the Ojai Music Festival in the Downtown that “cut across town and across cultures,” with the music and the crowd from all over that mingled spontaneously with all they met.

Santa Paula, said Crosswhite, “Is a hardworking place where parents get up at the crack of dawn and pick so they can make a better life for their children,” a place where professionals, single parents, teachers, doctors, lawyers and others live.

“They’re all coming together to make Santa Paula the best place it can be. Yes, there are a lot of things that need to be done,” but overall “We are an amazing community. It takes every single person in this community,” no matter the language, no matter the culture, “coming together” to better the city that is not without challenges.

But, she added, Santa Paulans working together are tackling those challenges and turning them around.

“Our crime rate is the lowest it has been for five years,” resulting from stronger policing and a community effort to help stop crime and arrest lawbreakers.

Some, she noted, “say change is not a good thing. The thing is it’s going to happen, we can do nothing and things will still change. And doing nothing leaves us stagnant.

“The challenge is coming together and talking which, these days, seems to be more difficult about where we are going to go” and how we will get there, “in ways that help bring everyone in Santa Paula together so everyone can have a better life.”

Crosswhite, who was selected Mayor at the start of the second year of her first council term, continued to urge participation.