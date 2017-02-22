SPPD: Area man arrested for alleged attempted murder of female teen

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula man known to police was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder Saturday shortly after allegedly assaulting a female teenager who had to be hospitalized.

The suspect had reportedly been engaged less than a month ago, but it was not verified if it was to his alleged victim.

According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Scott Varner, on February 18

at approximately 1 p.m., SPPD Officers responded to a call of an injured female in the area of Las Piedras Park.

“The adult victim, age 18 of Santa Paula, was located and found to have massive swelling on both sides of her face. Through the investigation, it was determined the victim had been with the suspect Joshua Stephenson,” 20, of Santa Paula, in a vehicle parked in the area of Mill Park when an alleged attack occurred.

Varner said “Stephenson became angry with the victim and struck her numerous times in the head, face and back,” and also choked her “causing the victim to believe he was going to kill her.”

The victim was able to flee from Stephenson and contacted the police.

Santa Paula Fire EMTs and ambulance paramedics treated the teenager before she was transported to Santa Paula Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stephenson was located in the area of Mill Park and arrested on a variety of charges including suspicion of attempted murder, inflicting corporal injury to a cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon.

After being processed at the Santa Paula Police Department Stephenson was transported to Ventura County Main Jail where he is being held on bail of $505,000.