Saturday: Keep an eye out for the Lions free vision screening, eyeglasses

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Keep an eye out for Saturday’s 4th Annual Santa Paula Lions Club Friends in Sight Clinic where scores of people will be able to get a free screening and if needed recycled eyeglasses.

The February 18 annual clinic will be held at the Church of Christ (276 W. Santa Paula St.) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who want a screening will be seen on a first come, first served basis; there is no guarantee that all patients in line will be seen as screening may close early subject to attendance.

A cadre of volunteers including optometrists, Lions from various clubs and individuals are expected to help at the event including Dr. Mark Brunette OD and Dr. Doanh Nguyen of Miramar Eye Specialists Group Santa Paula-Ventura and Dr. Morgan Ruiz and Dr. Carey B. Poultney of Santa Paula-based Heritage Valley Eye Care.

According to California Friends in Sight, the vision screening is not meant to replace a comprehensive eye examination and refraction that can be obtained through a doctor’s office. The vision screening is designed to assess for ocular health concerns and provide a useable pair of recycled eyeglasses until professional services and ophthalmic materials are obtained.

Last year in Santa Paula 410 patients were screened with 354 found to need eyeglasses; of that number 25 could not be matched with the recycled glasses on hand but left with orders to have new glasses made at an optical lab. There are more than 18,000 pairs of recycled eyeglasses available for free at the Friends in Sight Clinic.