Victor Martinez sentenced to almost 12 years in prison for hit-and-run fatality

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula man was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ventura last July.

Victor Antonio Martinez, 24, was sentenced February 9 to 11 years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter, evading a police officer causing injury and carrying a loaded firearm, among other charges.

The collision occurred July 22 when Martinez’s vehicle struck and killed Richard Lunsford, an 80-year-old motorcyclist, while fleeing from police in Ventura, a chase that started on Highway 126.

While traveling eastbound on the highway Martinez had hit an unmarked police car and then failed to stop. Although the unmarked police vehicle gave chase Martinez’s high speeds outdistanced them. Then A marked patrol car observed Martinez and initiated a pursuit, reaching Martinez as he exited at Kimball Road.

When the patrol officer attempted to pull Martinez over, he accelerated through a red light and collided with two other vehicles and Lunsford’s motorcycle. Lunsford was declared deceased at the scene.

Martinez continued southbound on Kimball Road, jumped out of his moving vehicle and fled on foot. The Ventura Police Department Officer pursing Martinez used his patrol car to stop the abandoned vehicle, jumped out and ran after Martinez.