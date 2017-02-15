Children at Mexican American Opportunity Foundation

February 15, 2017
Santa Paula News

The children at Mexican American Opportunity Foundation are learning all about authors and illustrators, and having the experience on creating their own Books.  We have been discussing the importance of literacy is encouraged all children to always have the love of reading. Teacher Rosalie Carbajal was a former employee at this Preschool for many, many years; she was invited as a guest reader. Rosalie fought so hard for this preschool and the Children around the community! We are beyond grateful to her and her love for children and the community. Thank you Rosalie! Pictured above: The children from the A.M program and (Below) the P.M program. Teachers Adela Melgosa, Maria Medina and Crystal Suarez

