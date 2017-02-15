Despite objections SPUSD Board allows private school sports’ participation
February 15, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
An item listed on the Santa Paula Unified School District Board agenda as Multi-School Application 2017-2018 was more than it seemed — and angered parents, students and concerned staff asked the board not to allow sports participation to those attending private school.
The issue had been rejected by the SPUSD on two previous occasions, the last time in May 2015.
The online agenda for the February 8 meeting showed the item also had attachments, the CIFSS Blue Book and Multi-School Application; it was presented as an action item rather than a subject for discussion.
Superintendent Alfonso Gamino said in a later interview that, “Most people knew what it was just by the number of people that showed up,” to object to the move, including parents, students, coaches and Santa Paula High School Principal Elizabeth Garcia.
The fact that it has been addressed before was the reason the item was not first presented for discussion, said Gamino.
“When the item came back up again, if had been the first time,” there would have been discussion. “In my opinion people knew what this was and I felt we could just bring it back. We probably had more folks here than any other time.”
The reappearance of the item was prompted by a letter from a St. Augustine Academy parent whom Gamino said requested the issue be put on the agenda for board consideration.
St. Augustine is a Catholic school located in Ventura and has no athletic program of its own. In 2014 the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) changed its constitution and bylaws to allow students from private schools who live in a public school district to take part in athletics at the public school. The rule change requires the student live in the CIF-Member school district, attend a school that has no athletic program, meet all CIF-Member school scholastic eligibility requirements and submit to the regular grading period of the CIF-Member school.
During public comment numerous speakers noted their objections to the plan to allow students at the private school to play SPHS sports.
Laura Espinosa told the board she was speaking for Latino Town Hall President Lorenzo Moraza who was unable to attend the meeting and that the organization as well as herself opposed the move.
“I am a proud Santa Paula High School 1989 graduate,” Cynthia Frutos told the board. “I am a former athlete and am proud my children attend as well…we attend SPHS because we are proud to be Cardinals,” that supports the programs and district.
“It’s an honor, a pride thing, I could have sent my children elsewhere but I choose Santa Paula,” she noted.
Frutos questioned how the Grade Point Average (GPA) that players must meet a minimum to play would be calculated at a private school where teachers do not have to be credentialed and classes could be vastly different.
Insurance, transportation and other costs were also questioned by Frutos, who said taxpayers fund public schools and using same for a private school student could be misuse.
“I want to go back to honor, wearing my (Cardinal) shirt, I am a proud Santa Paula High School product…our job is to promote the schools and encourage people to attend our Santa Paula schools,” where Frutos is employed.
She asked the board to “research the impact, the implications, our duty and the vision statement for the board to promote,” Santa Paula Unified School District schools.
“I am a lifelong resident of Santa Paula and a product of our amazing schools,” said Tommy Frutos, a former SPUSD outreach counselor, is a district coach and a Briggs School teacher.
The adversarial tone of the nation, he noted, must not be emulated by the local community, which rather should welcome new students so they can participate in SPHS sports.
“As my wife [Cynthia Frutos] said, there is a reason why we wear these colors, we have a lot of pride in Santa Paula,” and its high achievements.
“We know there are wonderful athletes out there,” and Frutos suggested they become involved in the programs by attending SPHS, where his wife and children graduated with honors.
“It’s possible,” he noted. “Let’s embrace the fullness of SPHS,” and reject accepting outside students to the sports program.
“If you want to play here,” said AP student Tomas Frutos, “attend here…Cardinal pride is more important than winning. If you’re not all in for Santa Paula High School you should not be able to wear the SP on your chest.”
Student scholar and athlete Murielle Vargas agreed: “I believe that attending a school is accepting the activities that are there when you choose the school; I chose Santa Paula over all, I had pride to want to go there…before winning we are a school, meaning give our students the best opportunity.
“Each spot taken by a student of another school,” Vargas noted, “is a spot taken from a Santa Paula student.”
Freshman Class President and athlete scholar Gabriella Gomez said “We are told we represent SPHS and to represent,” the school well.
But, “It feels like a big slap in the face and telling us we’re not good enough,” students as well as the athletes whom, she noted, “are students first...we play for our school with pride. We’re Cardinals, we are student athletes — not just us.”
Parent Cathy Fernandez cautioned the board that it was a policy issue they were considering, one that would last.
Her own children had attended private and then public school.
“When you send a child to private school,” it is understood they do not offer CIF sports participation.
The only way they would be able to participate “Is at the expense of a SPHS student,” who would be able to attend rallies and meetings a private school student would likely miss.
The board is potentially, “Taking on a win at any cost attitude, read the Cardinal Code,” she said. “Where does it stop? There are club and community teams open to anyone. If they want their children to play on the Santa Paula team they can go to Santa Paula High School.”
“I believe I have a responsibility to my students,” said SPHS Principal Elizabeth Garcia, who noted they should have the “only right” to play school team sports.
Private school students do not generate the ADA that funds public schools and, she added, if the move creates a precedent in the future all private schools whose students live in Santa Paula would be able to avail themselves of player privileges.
Garcia asked how such students would be disciplined if they did not adhere to the Cardinal Code of Conduct.
Diana Martinez, a lifelong public school employee, questioned “public versus private resources” and said the issue “really raised some red flags for me as a voter, teacher,” and citizen.
“As a resident of Santa Paula I would have serious concerns about this,” and Martinez said it is the board’s responsibility to “provide opportunities to those enrolled in the Santa Paula Unified School District.”
Gamino said the process for the CIF is that if the board voted for the move it would have to go through further channels before approval including the Tri-Leagues and county leagues. Such agreements, he added, are year-to-year.
Christopher Magana, the SPUSD Board Student Representative, spoke from the podium.
“I want to reiterate it’s an insult…I don’t see why they can’t sit in the same calculus class, the same English class with me,” where the instruction is “just as good. I don’t mean this offensively,” he added, but “This is a contradiction of how you are supposed to serve Santa Paula High School.”
No public speakers offered support for the proposal.
“As trustees for the school board we are the advocates for public education,” said Trustee Christina Urias. “Therefore I cannot support,” opening SPUSD teams to private school players.
“It takes money to make a sports program, the only way we earn that is by ADA,” she noted. “…don’t get me wrong, I would love to have anybody play at our school, but you must be a student — so enroll.”
Board President Kelsey Stewart noted CIF only governs grades 9 through 12 so no other schools would be involved.
“It is only for one year, has to be renewed so it would not be in forever. If it were passed it is the board that sets policy, anything we take on, a new endeavor, the first thing we do is make policy.”
Stewart asked Athletics Director Danny Guzman about costs, and he replied there are dues; transportation and other costs would also have to be determined.
He noted that other high school athletic directors expressed concerns about a conflict of scheduling: “They could be in finals and we’re not,” which could lead to conflicts.
Trustee Derek Luna asked Guzman if he knew of other schools that accepted St. Augustine students to their sports programs.
“St. Bonaventure and Camarillo,” said Guzman.
“I teach there,” said Luna of St. Bonaventure, “there is no St. Augustine.”
“I thought long and hard about it just like the last time,” said Stewart, who had voted yes on the issue in 2015.
At a recent California School Board Association Stewart said she heard about “leadership, responsibility that the community feel a sense of ownership of their schools.”
She said she is a “Big believer in community, believe all our schools are a community, our district a community and Santa Paula a community. We are here to set an example to students and staff and to let everybody know,” the board works together to work for all.
Stewart said working together could provide a lifelong lesson and set an example to “Do the best job we can to help them out and be a community.”
Stewart, Luna and Trustee Michelle Kolbeck — who had been a vocal supporter of the issue in the past, but had no comment at the February 8 meeting — voted yay while Urias and Trustee Pam Thompson voted nay.
Luna and Thompson joined the board in December.