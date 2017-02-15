Despite objections SPUSD Board allows private school sports’ participation

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

An item listed on the Santa Paula Unified School District Board agenda as Multi-School Application 2017-2018 was more than it seemed — and angered parents, students and concerned staff asked the board not to allow sports participation to those attending private school.

The issue had been rejected by the SPUSD on two previous occasions, the last time in May 2015.

The online agenda for the February 8 meeting showed the item also had attachments, the CIFSS Blue Book and Multi-School Application; it was presented as an action item rather than a subject for discussion.

Superintendent Alfonso Gamino said in a later interview that, “Most people knew what it was just by the number of people that showed up,” to object to the move, including parents, students, coaches and Santa Paula High School Principal Elizabeth Garcia.

The fact that it has been addressed before was the reason the item was not first presented for discussion, said Gamino.

“When the item came back up again, if had been the first time,” there would have been discussion. “In my opinion people knew what this was and I felt we could just bring it back. We probably had more folks here than any other time.”

The reappearance of the item was prompted by a letter from a St. Augustine Academy parent whom Gamino said requested the issue be put on the agenda for board consideration.

St. Augustine is a Catholic school located in Ventura and has no athletic program of its own. In 2014 the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) changed its constitution and bylaws to allow students from private schools who live in a public school district to take part in athletics at the public school. The rule change requires the student live in the CIF-Member school district, attend a school that has no athletic program, meet all CIF-Member school scholastic eligibility requirements and submit to the regular grading period of the CIF-Member school.

During public comment numerous speakers noted their objections to the plan to allow students at the private school to play SPHS sports.

Laura Espinosa told the board she was speaking for Latino Town Hall President Lorenzo Moraza who was unable to attend the meeting and that the organization as well as herself opposed the move.

“I am a proud Santa Paula High School 1989 graduate,” Cynthia Frutos told the board. “I am a former athlete and am proud my children attend as well…we attend SPHS because we are proud to be Cardinals,” that supports the programs and district.

“It’s an honor, a pride thing, I could have sent my children elsewhere but I choose Santa Paula,” she noted.

Frutos questioned how the Grade Point Average (GPA) that players must meet a minimum to play would be calculated at a private school where teachers do not have to be credentialed and classes could be vastly different.

Insurance, transportation and other costs were also questioned by Frutos, who said taxpayers fund public schools and using same for a private school student could be misuse.

“I want to go back to honor, wearing my (Cardinal) shirt, I am a proud Santa Paula High School product…our job is to promote the schools and encourage people to attend our Santa Paula schools,” where Frutos is employed.

She asked the board to “research the impact, the implications, our duty and the vision statement for the board to promote,” Santa Paula Unified School District schools.

“I am a lifelong resident of Santa Paula and a product of our amazing schools,” said Tommy Frutos, a former SPUSD outreach counselor, is a district coach and a Briggs School teacher.

The adversarial tone of the nation, he noted, must not be emulated by the local community, which rather should welcome new students so they can participate in SPHS sports.

“As my wife [Cynthia Frutos] said, there is a reason why we wear these colors, we have a lot of pride in Santa Paula,” and its high achievements.

“We know there are wonderful athletes out there,” and Frutos suggested they become involved in the programs by attending SPHS, where his wife and children graduated with honors.

“It’s possible,” he noted. “Let’s embrace the fullness of SPHS,” and reject accepting outside students to the sports program.

“If you want to play here,” said AP student Tomas Frutos, “attend here…Cardinal pride is more important than winning. If you’re not all in for Santa Paula High School you should not be able to wear the SP on your chest.”

Student scholar and athlete Murielle Vargas agreed: “I believe that attending a school is accepting the activities that are there when you choose the school; I chose Santa Paula over all, I had pride to want to go there…before winning we are a school, meaning give our students the best opportunity.

“Each spot taken by a student of another school,” Vargas noted, “is a spot taken from a Santa Paula student.”

Freshman Class President and athlete scholar Gabriella Gomez said “We are told we represent SPHS and to represent,” the school well.

But, “It feels like a big slap in the face and telling us we’re not good enough,” students as well as the athletes whom, she noted, “are students first...we play for our school with pride. We’re Cardinals, we are student athletes — not just us.”

Parent Cathy Fernandez cautioned the board that it was a policy issue they were considering, one that would last.

Her own children had attended private and then public school.

“When you send a child to private school,” it is understood they do not offer CIF sports participation.