Santa Paula gets a drenching with latest storm, more rain Friday

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The latest storm continued to keep Ventura County damp with periods of outright wetness earlier in the week, a lot of outright wetness.

According to spweather.net, located near the Santa Clara River, 2.04 inches of rain has fallen on the area since a storm moved in on the tail-end of the weekend and left the county soaked through Monday.

The downpour when added to the rain year to date is 11.04 inches. The rain starts October 1.

The Ventura County Watershed Protection District, which averages several gauges throughout the Santa Paula area, reported the storm brought 2.27 inches of rain since Sunday. The total rain year to date is 15.22 inches, 153.4 percent of normal, 9.99 inches. Last year rain to date was only 5.86 inches.

Santa Paula’s pre-drought annual rainfall averages 18.63 inches.

Above average rainfall amounts have been experienced throughout Southern California.