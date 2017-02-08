Saturday’s One Billion Rising to help end violence against women, girls

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Dancing will mean more than great moves at Saturday’s One Billion Rising at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Parish Hall where all are invited to take part in a larger global movement to end violence against women and girls.

The February 11 4th Annual One Billion Rising will be held at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. where more than a dozen service providers will be available for questions, speakers will either talk about their own experiences with violence or get advice on how to “Break the Chain” the name of the interpretative dance that will be staged at 3:30 p.m. in the church Courtyard.

When doors open at 2 p.m. English speakers will receive headsets as the event is in Spanish. Resource exhibits will remain open for the entire event, which will feature acclaimed harpist Xavier Montes in the Parish Hall and a Healing Corridor coordinated by Pam Fuller behind the hall.

According to the United Nations statistics, one in three women across the planet will be beaten or raped in their lifetime. With six billion people on the planet and half of them women, this amounts to one billion women faced with this terrible violence.

“Unacceptable,” said event co-coordinator Rev. Maddie Sifantus. “This movement started as an idea to get one billion people to stand up and say NO to that violence.