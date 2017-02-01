SPUSD Board updated on new Harvest at Limoneira K-8 school campus

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula Unified School District Board was updated on plans for the new K-8 school at Harvest at Limoneira and how the flat, 10.5-acre site will be used to serve future students.

The board reviewed and approved the schematic drawings in July 2015, and received the last update of the plans in June 2016.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Donna Rose told the board at the January 18 meeting the plan submittal process with the Division of the State Architect (DSA) has begun, a process that will take several months before approval. The estimated DSA completion is July, which will correspond with the opening of escrow, and the submission of the funding eligibility application.

Rose also reported that California Department of Education (CDE) plan and site applications have been submitted and are estimated to complete within the same time frame or earlier.

Architect Scott Gaudineer of Flewelling and Moody Architects and Tim Jones of Lewis Limoneira Community Builders noted they had been working closely together on the plans for what is the first new school in the area since the 1960s.

The 10.5 acre site is flat with no grade changes required, “very unique” noted Gaudineer.

There will be nine, single-story buildings and a total of 74,578 square feet including a gymnasium and 89 parking spaces planned for the campus that is planned for about 900 students. Although open to courtyards, there will be covered walkways; on rainy days, students will be able to walk from one end of the campus to the other without getting wet in “a cloistered element.” After hours will offer safe and secure gathering places.

The total campus cost will be about $29.8 million at a cost per square foot of $337.

Security is a priority and has been planned for front entry and perimeter of the campus but will offer a very “open” appearance.

The design is influenced by the Mediterranean style that reflects the history and is similar to buildings in Santa Paula and the region.

“That stops at the outside,” said Gaudineer, as “inside is a very much 21st century school…”

There will be a large multipurpose room with a stage, an outdoor stage area, landscaping including many trees that could include citrus.

Gaudineer said other Santa Paula campuses are notable for their “beautiful trees” including colored varieties, which will be replicated at the new school where water conservation will be incorporated.

There will also be some hard-scape to avoid landscaping in small or awkward areas.