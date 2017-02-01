Planning Commission votes for earlier meeting, looking for new members
February 01, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
The Planning Commission will start meeting earlier according to a vote taken at the January 24 meeting that overturned a staff recommendation.
At a previous meeting Commissioner Mike Sommer had requested starting the monthly meetings at 6 p.m. rather than 6:30 p.m. be agenized.
At the January 24 meeting, Planning Director Janna Minsk requested the commission to wait to consider a time change until the panel is filled; there are openings for two commissioners to replace the late Fred Wacker and the recently resigned John Demers.
Minsk said staff was anticipating advertising for candidates for the two openings would occur later that week, as “It is urgent to get the two vacancies filled.”
“No disrespect to staff,” said Sommer, “but I move to make the revision, a formal resolution to change,” the commission meeting time from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Commission Chair Ike Ikerd and Vice Chair Fred Robinson also voted in favor of the time change.
Advertisements have been launched to replace the two commissioners to replace Wacker, who passed last year, and Demers, who abruptly resigned his seat in early January to relocate East in a career move.
The City Council had taken a stab at replacing Wacker last year when four of the panel interviewed three applicants, Edd Bond, Maxine McKaig and Jack Pitluk.
After being unable to make a selection at a meeting, the council decided to wait until then-Councilman Jim Tovias, who was absent from the interview meeting, listened to the tapes or interviewed the applicants individually. Subsequently, Tovias opted out of running for a third council term.
There are two current unscheduled vacancies for Commissioner expire October 2017 and July 2019, respectively.
The Planning Commission meets on the 4th Tuesday of the month. Those applicants wishing to be considered must be registered voters of the City of Santa Paula, and as such reside within the corporate city limits. According to City Clerk Lucy Blanco, “Individuals will also be required to complete and file a Fair Political Practices Commission Statement of Economic Interest.
The Planning Commission pays a stipend of $25 for each meeting attended.
Recruitment shall remain open until vacancies are filled.
Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall, 970 Ventura Street. Phone or email the City Clerk’s Office at (805) 933-4208, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., lblanco@spcity.org for further information.