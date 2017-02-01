Planning Commission votes for earlier meeting, looking for new members

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Planning Commission will start meeting earlier according to a vote taken at the January 24 meeting that overturned a staff recommendation.

At a previous meeting Commissioner Mike Sommer had requested starting the monthly meetings at 6 p.m. rather than 6:30 p.m. be agenized.

At the January 24 meeting, Planning Director Janna Minsk requested the commission to wait to consider a time change until the panel is filled; there are openings for two commissioners to replace the late Fred Wacker and the recently resigned John Demers.

Minsk said staff was anticipating advertising for candidates for the two openings would occur later that week, as “It is urgent to get the two vacancies filled.”

“No disrespect to staff,” said Sommer, “but I move to make the revision, a formal resolution to change,” the commission meeting time from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Commission Chair Ike Ikerd and Vice Chair Fred Robinson also voted in favor of the time change.

Advertisements have been launched to replace the two commissioners to replace Wacker, who passed last year, and Demers, who abruptly resigned his seat in early January to relocate East in a career move.

The City Council had taken a stab at replacing Wacker last year when four of the panel interviewed three applicants, Edd Bond, Maxine McKaig and Jack Pitluk.