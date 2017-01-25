SPPD: Guevara receives 12-year sentence for 2016 slaying

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula man was sentenced Friday to a dozen years in prison for the March 2016 slaying of an Oxnard man.

According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, Modesto Perez Guevara, 23, of Santa Paula, was sentenced January 20 to 12 years in prison.

Madison said Modesto “is required to serve 85 percent of that time, or 10 years and two months,” before he is eligible for parole.

Modesto pleaded guilty in December to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of 44-year-old Ricardo Garcia of Oxnard.

According to Madison, the March 25 attack occurred in the 100 block of East Ventura Street, where Garcia was reportedly doing work at an apartment unit for his friend, Guevara’s brother.

Officers were summoned to the East Ventura Street apartment complex at approximately 10:20 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

When SPPD Officers arrived at the scene Santa Paula Fire and ambulance personnel were present; a paramedic had already pronounced Garcia dead.

Garcia, who had also been an acquaintance of Modesto Guevara, had been stabbed once in the stomach, a mortal wound.