Since its founding in 1971, the Association of California School Administrators has played a significant role in steering the course for improvements and progress in public education and school administration. ACSA has been a leader in maximizing education funding and ensuring local spending flexibility, as well as developing rigorous academic standards, 21st century learning and improving efforts to close the achievement gap.
SPUSD Special Ed Director selected as Administrator of the Year
Frida Friend, Executive Director of Special Education and Student Support for the Santa Paula Unified School District, was selected as the Special Educator Administrator of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators — the largest umbrella organization for school leaders in the United States. These awards recognize outstanding performance and achievement by individual administrators, classified managers or confidential employees.
“It is a great honor to be recognized,” said Friend who has been working for SPUSD for 30 years. She started as a coordinator of Special Education/School Psychologist and was later promoted to director during her third year with the district.
“I have devoted my career to assure that students with disabilities have access to every possible educational opportunity,” Friend said. “I work diligently to make sure that students with disabilities are included and supported by their families, teachers and peers. I am very honored by my colleagues’ recognition.”
This recognition is for the North Ventura Charter that is comprised of Ventura Unified School District, Fillmore School District, Ojai School District, and Santa Paula Unified School District.