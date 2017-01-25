SPUSD Special Ed Director selected as Administrator of the Year

Santa Paula News

Frida Friend, Executive Director of Special Education and Student Support for the Santa Paula Unified School District, was selected as the Special Educator Administrator of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators — the largest umbrella organization for school leaders in the United States. These awards recognize outstanding performance and achievement by individual administrators, classified managers or confidential employees.

“It is a great honor to be recognized,” said Friend who has been working for SPUSD for 30 years. She started as a coordinator of Special Education/School Psychologist and was later promoted to director during her third year with the district.

“I have devoted my career to assure that students with disabilities have access to every possible educational opportunity,” Friend said. “I work diligently to make sure that students with disabilities are included and supported by their families, teachers and peers. I am very honored by my colleagues’ recognition.”

This recognition is for the North Ventura Charter that is comprised of Ventura Unified School District, Fillmore School District, Ojai School District, and Santa Paula Unified School District.