SP weathers the series of storms that hit state, but historic tree lost

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

In spite of rain not experienced in years, Santa Paula pretty well weathered the series of storms that swept through the state leaving other areas flooded and causing mudslides in burn areas.

As of Monday the storm brought 2.14 inches of rain to the Santa Paula area according to spweather.net. The Ventura County Watershed Protection District, which monitors several weather stations in the area and averages them out, reported 1.70 inches had fallen in a 24-hour period ending 8 a.m. Monday, with 5.41 inches falling in the last five days.

In Santa Paula, there were reports of trees coming down during the early days —with heavy doses — of the rain event Thursday into Friday, including a historic oak that lined Ebell Park.

The tree fell suddenly at about noon January 20, tearing up the sidewalk as it slammed down to the west onto 7th Street, missing the Union Bank building by inches.

According to Streets Supervisor Rob Howard, the city has been keeping a careful eye on the park’s trees already removing two that were distressed.

“We’d had all the trees checked out and had two bad ones taken out,” but the hard rain, saturated ground and the gusts of wind were too much for the oak, estimated at more than 100 years old.

With the six-year drought, Howard said, “We’ve had roots not going as deep as they should be and some of them have deteriorated, the ground was saturated — it was just too much.”

Santa Paula police and fire personnel responded to the scene but no one was injured. It took about 4-hours for the short-staffed city Streets Division to remove the tree with the help of West Coast Arborists. Seventh Street where the tree fell was already closed due to street work, a coincidence that could have saved lives.

The oak tree will be “100 percent recycled one way or the other…the wood chipping at the park,” is from city trees.

Trees were also reported down at Glen City and McKevett elementary schools.

Howard said there was a drain that plugged and quickly opened, “A lot of water on 5th Street and Highway 150,” as well as 10th Street on Hospital Hill where one video posted on social media showed a trash can racing down the street carried by water.

“We had mud up Cherry Hill from the farmers but other than that we survived pretty well.”

There was one minor traffic accident at about 11 a.m. Friday when a vehicle hit the signal light at 12th and Main streets, a collision believed to have been caused by street flooding. No one was injured.