Santa Paulans taking up Justice for All in Ventura march January 21

Santa Paulans will be joining the community, nation and millions around the world Saturday, January 21 at the Justice for All March to be held at Plaza Park in Ventura.

The march and rally will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the park, located at 651 E. Thompson Blvd.

Justice For All organizer Catherine Pulisic said, “The time for our community to become active in building an America that we are proud of, one which is inclusive of all, that embraces our differences yet focuses on our commonalities as human beings, is now! We need to start thinking of how decisions, policy and elected officials impact our people. We need to be open to loving more and fearing less.”

Pulisic and fellow organizer Kathleen Shore saw the need to provide a platform that “allows communities and local organizations to work collectively as a whole rather than in silos, show support for vulnerable groups and mobilize people into action.”

Not defined as a protest, the march will be a “positive and peaceful demonstration of an inclusive America that reflects our diversity, values and constitutional equal rights,” followed by an “uplifting gathering” featuring speakers, local group and non-profit showcase, entertainment and food trucks.

“Together,” said Pulisic, “we will march in unity and support for women, LGBTQIA, immigrants, disabled, the planet, the poor, refugees, African Americans, Hispanics, Muslims and uphold the dignity and rights of every person” whose ethnic heritage, lifestyle, beliefs or even being are being viewed with distrust or even threatened.

The goal of the march is to mobilize the community into action for causes that involve social justice, human rights and environmental issues?; show solidarity and support for vulnerable groups?; provide a platform to unite leaders and community organizations to “ensure our effectiveness as a whole.

“We are holding our march at the same time as the international ‘Women’s March’ is taking place in cities like D.C., L.A. and San Francisco.”