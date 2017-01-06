Harold Edwards 2016 Citizen of the Year, others honored March 1

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A hometown boy now an internationally known businessman, a couple that creates community beauty, a red-hot enterprise, and two dedicated community volunteers are among those being honored by the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce March 1.

“Through its member nominations, the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce is honored to award the recipients for excellence, service to the community and their many contributions towards making Santa Paula a great place to live, work and play,” said Chamber Board Chair Marilyn Appleby.

Harold Edwards, President/CEO of Limoneira Co., has been selected Citizen of the Year for his multi-faceted, unwavering support of Santa Paula.

Also to be honored at the evening award dinner to be held at the Community Center are Sam Edwards Lifetime Achievement Award honorees Dianne and Dudley Davis, who founded the local American in Bloom chapter dedicated to beautifying Santa Paula with flowers and landscaping that brought national recognition to the city.

?Large Business of the Year is the Bank of the Sierra and ?Small Business of the Year is Red Hot Foods Mfg. - Santa Paula Salsa Company, both supporters of the city’s economic vitality as well as community boosters and volunteers.

The Non-Profit of the Year is Blanchard Community Library, also honored last year by Latino Town Hall for its revitalized contributions to literature, art, literacy and children/youth programs.