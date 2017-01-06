Harold Edwards 2016 Citizen of the Year, others honored March 1

|
Harold Edwards
January 06, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
A hometown boy now an internationally known businessman, a couple that creates community beauty, a red-hot enterprise, and two dedicated community volunteers are among those being honored by the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce March 1.
“Through its member nominations, the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce is honored to award the recipients for excellence, service to the community and their many contributions towards making Santa Paula a great place to live, work and play,” said Chamber Board Chair Marilyn Appleby.
Harold Edwards, President/CEO of Limoneira Co., has been selected Citizen of the Year for his multi-faceted, unwavering support of Santa Paula.
Also to be honored at the evening award dinner to be held at the Community Center are Sam Edwards Lifetime Achievement Award honorees Dianne and Dudley Davis, who founded the local American in Bloom chapter dedicated to beautifying Santa Paula with flowers and landscaping that brought national recognition to the city.
?Large Business of the Year is the Bank of the Sierra and ?Small Business of the Year is Red Hot Foods Mfg. - Santa Paula Salsa Company, both supporters of the city’s economic vitality as well as community boosters and volunteers.
The Non-Profit of the Year is Blanchard Community Library, also honored last year by Latino Town Hall for its revitalized contributions to literature, art, literacy and children/youth programs.
Community Service honorees are Carlos Juarez, a retired Santa Paula Police Lt. and present Rotary Club President who is also involved in Odd Fellows, Santa Paula Theater Center, Santa Paula Historical Society and other organizations, and Elvia Hernandez, longtime Director of Project Esperanza at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, an outreach program for families and youth facing mental health challenges that works with Ventura County Public Health.
The Business Beautification Award recipient is Santa Paula Orthodontics, Jared T. Lee DDS, MS located on the southwest corner of Main and 8th streets.
According to Angie Brinkhoff of the Chamber of Commerce, tickets — $50 each — will go on sale in February.
If you would like to volunteer for or sponsor this event, please contact Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce at 805-525-5561 or email at info@santapaulachamber.com