SPPD: Escobedo must serve 85 percent of five year sentence

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula gang member with a long history of violence and a reputation for barricading himself on several occasions over the years was sentenced last week to five years in prison with the caveat that he serves 85 percent of that time.

According to SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison, Jacob Escobedo, 30, was sentenced for a robbery committed April 1 and resisting police officers on June 11.

Escobedo was found guilty December 6 of dissuading a witness, obstructing/delaying a police officer and vandalism.

Madison said “Escobedo was sentenced to five years in prison and is required to served 85 percent of that time,” a minimum of 4 years and 3 months.

Escobedo has had numerous run-ins with police over the past decade including being a “person of interest” in the 2010 murder of 28-year-old Isidro Alaniz. While being sought on active warrants and questioning in the homicide, Escobedo barricaded himself in a mobile home with a woman and young children in an area park. It was one of several incidents where Escobedo barricaded himself from police.

The murder of Alaniz remains unsolved.

On the morning of June 11, 2016 SPPD Officers received an anonymous tip that Escobedo, who was wanted by police for the April robbery, was at the Ocean Gateway Inn on South Peck Road.

When officers arrived they saw him walking out the front of the motel but once he saw police Escobedo fled eastbound to Acacia Road, where he hid in a house.