By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

VFW Mercer Prieto Post 2043 celebrated Christmas a little early with the post members and their families with a nice Christmas dinner held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. After dinner, there was a raffle with gifts donated by various Santa Paula Merchants which added that special Christmas feeling of Giving! St. Paul’s staff has been offering their hall to the Post at no cost for quite a few years now and we are great full for that.