Measure T: Santa Paula 1-cent sales tax won’t start until April

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

No need to slow down your post-holiday shopping: Santa Paula’s own 1-cent Measure T sales tax approved by voters in November won’t start until April 1.

Almost 60 percent of voters approved the tax to benefit police, fire, youth programs and roads. With the stronger economy and uptick in consumer spending the new tax is estimated to generate approximately $2.1 million a year

At a scant penny on the dollar the sales tax won’t be noticeable, especially as it will not apply to the most frequently purchased commodity, groceries. Of course as the value of larger, taxable purchases grows the tax will become more apparent at $10 per $1,000.

According to Santa Paula City Attorney John Cotti “The effective date of the sales tax ordinance is April 1, 2017,” and the city will see the first revenue with the 2nd Quarter 2017 sales receipts.

Cotti noted, “No revenue from the new tax will appear in this fiscal year with the exception of the June 2017 advance from the State Board of Equalization.”

Santa Paula’s current tax is 7.5 percent and Measure T will increase it to 8.5 percent. All revenue from the tax increase proposed by Measure T goes directly to the city without any funding stops at the state or county levels.

The tax generated by Measure T will sunset in 2036.