Council approves design for 2018 crosstown water/sewer pipeline project

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The City Council unanimously approved a design contract for the construction of a crosstown water pipeline that will cause major traffic disruptions at the December 19 meeting.

The city will contract with Carollo Engineers for $623,000 for the pipeline design that will range between a water conditioning facility on the city’s west side to the east side of town.

The item was requested pulled from the Consent Calendar, those issues considered routine and not requiring discussion, by Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi.

Interim Public Works Director/Capital Projects Engineer John Ilasin told the council construction on the pipeline — not expected to start until mid-2018 — is necessary for “fire flow,” the “main reason” for the 8,000 linear feet extension to the east side of town from the Steckel Drive conditioning station.

The project, he noted, will also connect to East Area 1.

The design will be time-consuming because of the nature of the project that Ilasin said is “Going to cross the town with open cut trenches in the streets and detours involved; this is going to be a big impact to the city,” and her residents.

He noted that Carollo has hired AECOM Technical Services, a project management company: “A Santa Paula resident owns the firm that has vast experience in public outreach.”