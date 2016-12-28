Council approves design for 2018 crosstown water/sewer pipeline project

Gherardi asked about what would occur after sewer and other piping is replaced throughout the city: “We’re talking about completely doing the street, right? Not just a strip,” of asphalt where the piping was replaced.
The city’s standard said Ilasin is to “do curb-to-curb” asphalt replacement once such a re-piping project is completed.
According to the staff report, “The Project involves construction of a new 8,065 linear feet, 20-inch diameter buried water pipeline composed of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) material which would connect the discharge pipeline from the Steckel Water Conditioning Facility at the Steckel Drive/Santa Barbara Street intersection to the Pleasant Street/Tenth Street intersection,” using open trench methods “(trenching, pipe bedding, pipe installation, backfill, pavement repair) excluding the Fagan Barranca crossing which would be installed using ‘trenchless’ methods.”
The project will also include three smaller new pipelines “such as the following: A new 2,915 linear feet, 18-inch diameter storm drain. The new storm drain would connect the storm drain system at the Main Reservoir to an existing storm drain at the Mill Street/Railroad Avenue intersection; ?A new 600 linear feet, 12-inch diameter PVC water pipeline along Virginia Terrace between Park Street and Mill Street; and ?a new 1,500 linear feet, 12-inch diameter PVC water pipeline connecting the Main Reservoir to the City’s existing water distribution system at the Tenth Street/Virginia Terrace intersection.