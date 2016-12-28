Happy New Year

Council approves design for 2018 crosstown water/sewer pipeline project

December 28, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News

The City Council unanimously approved a design contract for the construction of a crosstown water pipeline that will cause major traffic disruptions at the December 19 meeting. 

The city will contract with Carollo Engineers for $623,000 for the pipeline design that will range between a water conditioning facility on the city’s west side to the east side of town.

The item was requested pulled from the Consent Calendar, those issues considered routine and not requiring discussion, by Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi.

Interim Public Works Director/Capital Projects Engineer John Ilasin told the council construction on the pipeline — not expected to start until mid-2018 — is necessary for “fire flow,” the “main reason” for the 8,000 linear feet extension to the east side of town from the Steckel Drive conditioning station.

The project, he noted, will also connect to East Area 1.

The design will be time-consuming because of the nature of the project that Ilasin said is “Going to cross the town with open cut trenches in the streets and detours involved; this is going to be a big impact to the city,” and her residents.  

He noted that Carollo has hired AECOM Technical Services, a project management company: “A Santa Paula resident owns the firm that has vast experience in public outreach.”

Gherardi asked about what would occur after sewer and other piping is replaced throughout the city: “We’re talking about completely doing the street, right? Not just a strip,” of asphalt where the piping was replaced.

The city’s standard said Ilasin is to “do curb-to-curb” asphalt replacement once such a re-piping project is completed.

According to the staff report, “The Project involves construction of a new 8,065 linear feet, 20-inch diameter buried water pipeline composed of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) material which would connect the discharge pipeline from the Steckel Water Conditioning Facility at the Steckel Drive/Santa Barbara Street intersection to the Pleasant Street/Tenth Street intersection,” using open trench methods “(trenching, pipe bedding, pipe installation, backfill, pavement repair) excluding the Fagan Barranca crossing which would be installed using ‘trenchless’ methods.”

The project will also include three smaller new pipelines “such as the following: A new 2,915 linear feet, 18-inch diameter storm drain. The new storm drain would connect the storm drain system at the Main Reservoir to an existing storm drain at the Mill Street/Railroad Avenue intersection; ?A new 600 linear feet, 12-inch diameter PVC water pipeline along Virginia Terrace between Park Street and Mill Street; and ?a new 1,500 linear feet, 12-inch diameter PVC water pipeline connecting the Main Reservoir to the City’s existing water distribution system at the Tenth Street/Virginia Terrace intersection.





