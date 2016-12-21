Members of the Mupu 4-H club holds canned food drive

Santa Paula News

Members of the Mupu 4-H club held a canned food drive to help the Rotary Christmas Basket Drive. Members brought 600 pounds of food to the November meeting. Members that brought in at least 25 cans enjoyed ice cream after the meeting, and members that brought in 50 cans will get to have a pizza party to celebrate.

Photo above: front row-Hailey McCalister, Amayah Salazar, Victoria Hernandez, Chris Mijares, Joaquin Ramirez, Back Row-Jorge Lopez, Evan Peck, Peggy Thompson, Tina Chavez, Roberto Lopez, Joey Moreno, Reanna Reyes, Alex Gonzales, Jacob Garcia, Olivia Reinhart