SPPD: Make sure your valuables stay home while you do holiday traveling

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Travel is an integral part of the plans of many during the holiday season, but you must keep in mind protecting your home and valuables while you out of town.

According to Santa Paula Police Chief Steve McLean, “The SPPD wants everyone to have a great holiday season but, unfortunately, it is also a time that criminals know people are traveling,” leaving their homes vulnerable to theft.

Even before you leave home do report any emergency or suspicious activity you observe by calling 9-1-1.

Be very discreet about your plans for travel: Do not announce on your email auto response that you are on vacation with the dates you are leaving or returning.

“This includes both work and personal emails,” and McLean said to use caution when sending auto response replies and avoid too much information and include an alternate contact.

“Do not announce to the whole community that you will be gone on vacation,” or give updates of your travel via social networking sites such as Facebook or Twitter.

McLean said to keep such information as private as possible telling only family and trusted friends.

When you leave town notify SPPD that you’ll be gone and for how long: put a hold on your mail and newspaper subscriptions or have a neighbor pick them up promptly (that also goes for fliers, deliveries and packages).

Before you go check your home alarm system and make sure the security provider has current contact information for you and a close neighbor, friend or relative.

Unplug your garage door opener and lock the rails from the inside; make sure your all doors and windows of your home are locked. Secure bicycles, outdoor toys and your barbecue grill.

Time your lights and television on a timer and don’t forget the exterior lights! It’s easy to set clock radio alarms at different times set to talk shows so it sounds like there are residents inside.

Unplug unnecessary appliances such as toaster ovens and computers.

While you’re gone turn down the phone ringer, check your messages periodically or have someone pick them up so voice mail does not become full.