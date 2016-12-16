Rotary: Nonprofits rewarded for 2016 Pumpkin Patch volunteerism

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Rotary Club of Santa Paula celebrated the return of the Pumpkin Patch the best way they know, by rewarding nonprofits with thousands of dollars for their support and help.

Rotary President Carlos Juarez and Past President Mike Mobley, the latter who had been deeply involved in reviving the Pumpkin Patch, distributed checks at the December 12 meeting where Rotarians and volunteers had lunch and a visit before the presentations.

The community favorite, conducted by the Rotary who took it over from private interests, was staged at Faulkner Farm UC Hansen Trust until a dispute ended the relationship in 2014.

The entire community felt the loss of the Pumpkin Patch that each year had provided funds for youth activities and other nonprofit programs.

It wasn’t until this year that Rotary was able to open a bigger and better Pumpkin Patch at Limoneira Olivelands Ranch off of Foothill Road, where a new 5-acre Corn MaiZe proved to be popular. Traditional attractions, including the famed Pumpkin Chucker, were also a part of the Patch.

The larger venue and Corn MaiZe required even more volunteers than usually needed and area service clubs and organizations stepped up to the challenge.