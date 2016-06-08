Santa Paula Tax Professional Elected to CSEA Chapter Board

Santa Paula News

Robert Cantu at CANTUTAX of Santa Paula has been elected to serve a two (2) year term as President of the Channel Islands Chapter of the California Society of Enrolled Agents (CSEA).

A local tax professional, Robert Cantu EA brings a wealth of experience and leadership on a local and state-wide level to network tax professionals together to share information, concerns, offer education, and to follow state tax legislation issues. He is a member of the National Society of Enrolled Agents (NAEA), California Society of Enrolled Agents (CSEA), National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) and the American Society of Tax Problem Solvers (ASTPS). As an Enrolled Agent; National Tax Practice Institute Fellow and Certified Tax Resolution Specialist, he is authorized and trained to practice before the Internal Revenue Service.

The California Society of Enrolled Agents (CSEA) is a non-profit association of more than 3,500 federally licensed tax professionals that offers Californians guidance in choosing a tax professional to assist them with tax planning, preparation and representation. Enrolled Agents (EAs) advise and represent their clients on all matters of taxation throughout the year, not just during tax time.

If you have tax questions, Robert Cantu EA at CANTUTAX can assist you in ensuring that you do not pay too much, help you minimize the risk of audit and assist you in resolving tax controversies with the Internal Revenue Service and Franchise Tax Board. You can also visit www.csea.org or call 1-800-TAXPRO-5 to find an Enrolled Agent near you.