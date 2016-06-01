2-1-1: Referral hotline assisted about 900 Santa Paulans in 2015

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Of the 20,344 callers assisted in 2015 by the 2-1-1 phone referral service, about 4 percent were Santa Paulans according to a report presented to the City Council at a recent meeting.

Erik Sternad, executive director of Interface Children Family Services, updated the council on the report, released for the 11th year of 2-1-1 services that became the model for social services referrals.

Sternad noted “We also track unmet needs, its one thing to point people to services another thing to let you know what people are asking for but not getting,” data that was factored into the report.

Overall, in 2015, 75 percent of the callers were women, 43 percent were Hispanic/Latino and 27 percent Caucasian/White. Eighty five percent of callers were English speaking and 51 percent were between the ages of 30 and 54.

Information and referral calls varied by city and number of residents with about three Santa Paulans per hundred residents utilizing 2-1-1 services.

The top 10 caller needs for Santa Paulans were housing, mental health/addictions, income support/assistance, individual family and community support, legal consumer and public safety services, health care, utility assistance, food/meals, information services, clothing/personal/household needs.

“About 900 Santa Paula residents called in the last year,” said Sternal.

About 20 percent of the calls concerned housing, lower than Ventura County’s average call volume of about 22.5 percent. Mental health/addictions referrals were higher in Santa Paula at about 18 percent than the county average of about 15 percent.