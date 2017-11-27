Clock ticking: If buyer not found Santa Paula Times could close Dec. 29

Santa Paula News

The clock could be ticking on the Santa Paula Times, called “The Mighty Santa Paula Times” by those who have relied on the newspaper for decades as the source of all that is newsworthy in the community. Unless a buyer is found the newspaper will close its doors December 29. Publisher Debbie Johnson announced Monday that without a buyer, the Santa Paula Times would close due to Don’s health challenges the past three years and their desire to concentrate on other things. “We would like to thank the community of Santa Paula for their support this past 25 years,” she said. “It was not easy for us to have to make the decision to close the Santa Paula Times. As many of you have known, for the past three years Don has been fighting cancer. This past year has been very difficult for us having to juggle his illness and work.” The newspaper was founded the Johnsons in January 1993, on the heels of the closure of the Santa Paula Chronicle, which had been the hometown paper for 105 years. Don, the Chronicle’s then-publisher, and Debbie, the office manager, opened the Santa Paula Times within days of the Chronicle’s abrupt closure by its corporate owner “The only newspaper in the whole world that really gives a damn about Santa Paula,” became the unofficial motto of the Santa Paula Times, a twice-weekly publication that is renowned for its community dedication, service and spirit. Johnson noted, “Without the continued support of our advertisers, subscribers and employees we never could have made it for 25 years. From the start on January 6,1993 we have loved every event we have had the privilege to cover. Peggy Kelly has been with us from the start and has given us the ability to bring all the great stories to you. We have watched a generation of Santa Paulans grow up and come back to Santa Paula and continue to make this town the great place it is to live.” The decision, Debbie added, did not come easily: “It was very hard for us to finally decide that, if a buyer is not found, we would need to close the paper. We remember so well that fateful day, December 31,1992 when the final edition of the Santa Paula Chronicle was published. The support of this community is what made it possible for us publish our first edition of the Santa Paula Times on Wednesday January 6,1993.” Although the closure of the Chronicle was a shock to all affiliated with the publication, the community also reeled: “It was a small group of downtown merchants that came to us and asked us to open up a local paper so this community could continue to have a voice,” said Debbie. “We put our faith in Santa Paula to keep us going and have never regretted our decision. It has not always been easy, but with the continued support of each of our advertisers and loyal subscribers we made it happen.” And more than just happen: The Santa Paula Times has won more than a dozen journalism awards; its reporting exposed the tarnished business practices of a national management company that was running the community medical facility, and the newspaper support and advocacy was instrumental in the reopening of Santa Paula Hospital. Whether the Toland Road landfill and its questionable, and still controversial, studies regarding seismic faults, or the ongoing coverage of the November 2014 Santa Clara Waste Water explosions and fires, the Times has been devoted to the community’s well being. The SCWW incident destroyed the city’s then newest fire engine, injured dozens of people — including Santa Paula Firefighters, two of whom were forced to retire due to injuries related to exposure to the still unknown toxics at the site — and led to criminal indictments that the Santa Paula Times has continued to cover. “We have had many wonderful, supportive employees this past 25 years,” said Debbie. “Alberto Felix, one of our delivery personnel, has been with us since our second issue came out. We have watched former Office Manager Diana Ramos’ family grow up during her 20 years with us. Each and every employee has contributed countless hours to making the paper what it is today. “It is now time for us to retire and spend more time with our family: Darrell, wife Jen and our granddaughter Marissa, Dennis, fiancé Beth and grandson Dylan. We are looking forward to being able to do some traveling and just enjoying our time together.” The Johnsons, Debbie added, will remain in Santa Paula and continue to be a part of “this wonderful community. Thank you one and all for everything you have done to make it possible for us to live our dream. The Santa Paula Times has been our passion for the last 25 years and we will miss the deadlines, last minute stories, ad changes and excitement that comes with putting out the local news for the community we love.” From school sports to superior courts, City Hall to town halls, controversies to celebrations and crime in the streets to the paving of same, the Santa Paula Times has covered it all for 25 years. If the Santa Paula Times, the only newspaper in the world that really gives a damn about Santa Paula, does close, it will surely leave a void in this unique, vibrant community. If the newspaper does cease operations December 29, full refunds will be sent in January 2018 to subscribers and advertisers.