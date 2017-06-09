City Council hears plan for county fire station, new Firefighter Memorial Park

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A plan for the old Ventura County fire station at 8th and Santa Barbara streets was presented to the City Council Monday.

America in Bloom President Gary Nasalroad told the council he wanted to emphasize how the restoration “Has become a very collaborative,” effort, including AIB, the Santa Paula Murals Committee and the Santa Paula Fire Department.

The project grew from an effort that occurred more than a year ago when AIB cleaned and landscaped the corner where the building sits.

The landscaping seemed to emphasize the cosmetic needs of the building and Nasalroad said when he approached then Fire Chief Rick Araiza — now the Interim City Manager — about painting the old station, he agreed and said SPFD personnel would likely help.

“Then,” noted Nasalroad, “I thought if we paint it we should do something about the four bays, you could stick your arm through the doors they are so dilapidated. And, if we replaced the doors maybe we should have some pictures up there.”

Historian and gallery owner John Nichols provided a circa 1930s photo of the station showing engines parked in the bays, and the image prompted an idea.

After discussing it with the Santa Paula Murals Committee members Howard Bolton, Doug Nelson and Nichols, Nasalroad said it was decided to use the building for public art.

The bays are being prepared for murals, and “as luck would have it,” Nasalroad said Nelson, an architect, “brought along the plans he did 20 years ago for the entire Railroad Corridor,” a project that was partially completed by the city.

The plan now includes a Firefighter Memorial Park west of the station.