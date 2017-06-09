Santa Paula man arrested by VPD on suspicion of firearm, drug charges

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula man was arrested in Ventura Monday on suspicion of several drug and firearm charges after his vehicle was reported as being suspicious.

According to Ventura Police, on June 5 shortly after 4 p.m. they received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the corner of Telephone and Kimball roads.

When Ventura Police arrived at the area they pulled the vehicle over for a vehicle code violation.

During the investigation, police allegedly found ammunition, narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. They also located a loaded assault weapon Ventura Police stated is banned in the state of California.

Police arrested Zosimo Esparza, 31, of Santa Paula, on suspicion of possessing a prohibited assault weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possessing narcotics and paraphernalia.