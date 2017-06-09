Santa Paula man arrested by VPD on suspicion of firearm, drug charges

Esparza had been arrested before in Ventura on similar charges as well as an arrest in Oxnard.
He was later booked into the Ventura County Main Jail in Ventura.
A Santa Paula man was arrested in Ventura Monday on suspicion of several drug and firearm charges after his vehicle was reported as being suspicious.
According to Ventura Police, on June 5 shortly after 4 p.m. they received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the corner of Telephone and Kimball roads.
When Ventura Police arrived at the area they pulled the vehicle over for a vehicle code violation.
During the investigation, police allegedly found ammunition, narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. They also located a loaded assault weapon Ventura Police stated is banned in the state of California.
Police arrested Zosimo Esparza, 31, of Santa Paula, on suspicion of possessing a prohibited assault weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possessing narcotics and paraphernalia.
