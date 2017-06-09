Devericks: Hangar #1 dedicated to Aviation Museum of Santa Paula

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Right across from the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula (AMSP) on Sunday was a celebration for Hangar #1, dedicated in honor of a pilot who made the museum expansion possible by sharing his love of flying with others.

The plaque on the hangar said it all: “This hangar is made available to the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula by Richard Devericks in memory of his Uncle Paul Young who provided the experience of flying during the 30 plus years he flew from the Santa Paula Airport.”

At Sunday’s dedication there was aircraft on display, speakers and chocolate cake to celebrate the dedication of Hangar 1, that Bruce Dickenson said was much like the effort that created the museum before it, “All done with the guidance and help of other people.

“Bob Banman helped us, guided us and used his money,” to establish an endowment for the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula and “It wasn’t until all the stars lined up,” that businessman Devericks offered the use of his hangar for the museum expansion.

“This museum is on solid footing,” said Dickenson. “It’s not rich but it’s not going away,” but rather growing.

Devericks told the crowd he was raised by his uncle, Paul Young.

“He taught me how to fly, put me in the back of a biplane with Wally Bassett,” decades ago for his first lesson.

The AMSP officially opened in February 2000 with then Hangar #1 belonging to Bob and Sally Phelps, offering an exhibit of the world famous airport’s history. Several years ago the Aviation Museum opened it first permanent building that now houses the exhibits formerly displayed in Phelps hangar; it and the Chain of Hangars opened by collectors continue to be on display the First Sunday of each month.

The Aviation Museum of Santa Paula originally was slated for property east of the airport that was damaged by flooding, causing the AMSP to find a different home.