S.P. Boys & Girls Club home to mural combining art, local history and culture

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The famed Moreton Bay Fig Tree was the inspiration for a mural at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley Harvard Boulevard Clubhouse where history became intertwined with other Santa Paula centric themes.

The mural, according to Club Executive Director Jan Marholin, was the Capstones project for California State University Channel Islands graduate students Phillip Alexander and Vanessa Gomez, whose faculty advisor was CSUCI Professor Marianne McGrath.

The Capstone Project is a 3-unit course designed to be the culmination of the Bachelor of Arts Degree in Liberal Studies. In this course, students apply the knowledge obtained through their general education, core coursework, and program of study to a project completed with a faculty advisor. Students complete their Capstones Projects during one of their last two semesters prior to graduation from CSUCI.

Both Phillip and Vanessa were Studio Arts majors and Marholin said, “Marianne connected them and they wanted to do a mural. When they discussed locations our name came up.”

A bonus was the two artists involved Club Kids in the project that took about 50 hours over weeks to finish.

The mural, said Marholin, “Is just gorgeous — they left a legacy at the club!”

Capstones, said McGrath, “Is a wonderful project that the university does that emphasizes students’ own idea of giving back to the community.

My family has been involved in the club a long time,” with generations of family members serving on the Board of Directors.

And Phillip and Vanessa, noted McGrath, “Were wonderful, wonderful young people, I was excited to be their teacher.”

Studio Arts said Vanessa, is a multifaceted spin on creativity.

“With Fine Art you usually have an emphasis on fine, classical painting. With Studio Arts you have a mixture,” such as hers that includes painting, photography, sculpturing and screen-printing.

Capstones she added, involves “giving back to the community in some ways and Alexander and I were asked to be creative. We decided to collaborate on a mural,” as both would have enjoyed a mural class but the university did not offer a course.

Murals, said Vanessa, “Was one of the things that drove me to be an artist. I came from a small town known for its murals,” Exeter, California where since 1994 more than 30 murals depicting history, culture and folklore have been created.

“As conceptualizing what we wanted to do we visited the murals,” in Santa Paula and were particularly struck by the mural showing artists and architects located on the southwest corner of 10th and Santa Barbara streets — and behind the city’s famous Moreton Bay Fig Tree, planted on July 4th 137 years ago.

“We wanted to give back to the community but more so to the younger community…they don’t know much about the history of the Moreton Bay Fig,” and as well the history conveyed by the murals.