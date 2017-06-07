VCSO: SP woman out on bail after alleged road rage incident near Fillmore

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula woman is out on bail after allegedly being involved in a road rage incident Friday near Fillmore.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office the June 2 incident occurred shortly before 9:14 p.m. when Fillmore patrol deputies responded to a call of a shooting of an occupied vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 126.

Deputies made contact with the victim, an unidentified 34-year-old Ventura woman, who reported her vehicle was shot at while she was driving into the city of Fillmore. The victim was able to provide a license plate number as well as a description of the suspect vehicle.

According to the VCSO, “Through the investigation and the assistance of Advanced Real Time Information Center (ARTIC), the suspect, Selena Hurtado, 20, of Santa Paula, was later located at her Santa Paula residence.”

Sheriff’s determined that Hurtado was the sole passenger of a vehicle and in possession of a BB gun. Hurtado was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a replica gun.