VCSO: Another arrested in alleged SP auto center drug trafficking ring

Another arrest has been made in a drug trafficking ring allegedly being run out of a Santa Paula automotive business.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest occurred May 26 in Ventura.

The case has been under investigation since January after detectives received information that a variety of drugs were being sold from Santa Paula Auto Center, 1055 E. Main St.

On May 26, Hugo Martinez Gomez, 31, of Ventura, was arrested for suspicion of being a supplier that was solicited by the business owner to supply cocaine for the operation.

Investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of East Ramona Street in Ventura. During the search, about 2 ounces of cocaine and methamphetamine as well as cash, scales and packaging were found.

Gomez was arrested a short time later in the 100 block of Ojai Drive in Oak View by the Ventura County Sheriff’s West County Street Narcotic Street Team on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale and offering to sell narcotics.