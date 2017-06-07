VCSO: Another arrested in alleged SP auto center drug trafficking ring
June 07, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Another arrest has been made in a drug trafficking ring allegedly being run out of a Santa Paula automotive business.
According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest occurred May 26 in Ventura.
The case has been under investigation since January after detectives received information that a variety of drugs were being sold from Santa Paula Auto Center, 1055 E. Main St.
On May 26, Hugo Martinez Gomez, 31, of Ventura, was arrested for suspicion of being a supplier that was solicited by the business owner to supply cocaine for the operation.
Investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of East Ramona Street in Ventura. During the search, about 2 ounces of cocaine and methamphetamine as well as cash, scales and packaging were found.
Gomez was arrested a short time later in the 100 block of Ojai Drive in Oak View by the Ventura County Sheriff’s West County Street Narcotic Street Team on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale and offering to sell narcotics.
He was in custody with bail set at $50,000.
Also arrested for allegedly being connected to the drug trafficking were Santa Paula Auto Center owner Eric Curtis, 32, of Ventura; his associate Manuel Arana, 48, of Santa Paula; Ricardo Gonzalez, 38, of Sylmar; and Domingo Nunez, 35, of Sylmar. They have pleaded not guilty.
Arrested later was Ulysses Centeno, 32, of Oxnard whom VCSO officials said was suspected of supplying methamphetamine to the operation.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Oxnard Police Department and National Guard – Counter Drug Task Force have been working together on the case.