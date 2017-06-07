Los Angeles prosecutors charge SP woman with Hwy 126 traffic death

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged a Santa Paula woman with vehicular manslaughter in last year’s Highway 126 traffic death of emergency medical technician Christopher Ronald Parry.

Yolanda Muñoz Hernandez, who was 50 years old at the time of the crash, was charged Thursday, June 1, with one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter and an infraction for unsafe speed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Hernandez is scheduled to be arraigned on the misdemeanor charge and the infraction later this month in a Los Angeles area courtroom.

On August 24, Parry, a 35-year-old EMT with American Medical Response Inc. and an Ojai resident, was traveling eastbound on Highway 126 to his job in Santa Clarita.

A married father of two young children, Parry was riding a 2008 Shang motorcycle scooter in the number 2 lane at an unknown speed and had just crossed the Ventura County line into Los Angeles County at about 5:45 a.m.

Hernandez was driving a 2006 Dodge Stratus also traveling eastbound on Highway 126 in the same lane as Parry and, according to the California Highway Patrol, was traveling at a higher rate of speed than Party.